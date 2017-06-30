External debt increase not to affect Azerbaijan’s ratings: minister

The increase in Azerbaijan’s external debt due to the restructuring of foreign liabilities of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) won’t affect the country’s international ratings, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said.

He made the remarks June 30 at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

“Due to the restructuring of foreign liabilities of the IBA, the Azerbaijani government plans to issue bonds worth about $2.4 billion,” the minister said. “This will increase Azerbaijan’s external debt, but won’t negatively affect the country’s international ratings.”

