Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs offered to meet July 11: source

2017-06-30

Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers, Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandian may meet July 11 in Mauerbach, Austria.

“The two countries’ foreign ministers are offered to meet during the OSCE Informal Ministerial Meeting, to be held July 11 in Austria’s Mauerbach,” a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti. “The mediators for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are also expected to participate in the meeting.”