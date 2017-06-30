Iran raps US travel ban as “shameful exhibition of blind hostility”

Tehran, Iran, June 30

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has strongly opposed the resumption of US President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

“US now bans Iranian grandmothers from seeing their grandchildren, in a truly shameful exhibition of blind hostility to all Iranians,” Zarif tweeted June 30.

The Supreme Court on Monday partially restored Trump’s executive order — widely seen as a Muslim ban — and the administration set new criteria on Wednesday for visa applicants and refugees.

Trump’s travel ban blocks people from six Muslim-majority nations from entering the US. Those countries are Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

New guidelines stipulate that visa applicants from those six nations must be able to prove a “bona fide relationship” in the US. If an applicant cannot prove that relationship, then they will be barred from the US for 90 days.

Parents, spouses, children, siblings and sons- or daughters-in-law are approved relationships.

Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, fiancés and other extended family are not accepted as “close family.”