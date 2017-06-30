Tatarstan to supply industrial products to Turkmenistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The Presidents of Turkmenistan and Tatarstan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Rustam Minnikhanov discussed new opportunities for diversification of cooperation within the meeting in Ashgabat June 29, the press-service of Tatarstan’s president said in a message.

Within the negotiations special attention was paid to supplies of the products of Tatarstan’s industrial enterprises to Turkmenistan and the expansion of supplies of Turkmen products to Tatarstan.

The presidents exchanged views and identified the priority areas of cooperation: the fuel and energy complex, trade and economic sphere, agriculture and tourism.

Moreover, Berdimuhamedov and Minnikhanov discussed possible interaction in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Tatarstan is a federal subject (a republic) of Russia.

