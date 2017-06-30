Turkmen trade minister to visit Moldova

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Turkmen Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Dovran Orazmuradov will visit Moldova to attend the ‘Invest Gagauzia’ forum.

The third ‘Invest Gagauzia’ forum is expected to take place in November.

Orazmuradov was invited by Governor of Moldova’s Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia Irina Vlach at a meeting in Ashgabat, said a message available on the official website of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia. Orazmuradov accepted the invitation and expressed interest in visiting the enterprises of Gagauzia during his visit to Moldova to identify potential areas for investment.

At the meeting in Ashgabat, Irina Vlach said that Gagauzia is interested in increasing the wine supply to Turkmenistan. The possibility of sunflower oil supply from Gagauzia to Turkmenistan was also discussed at the meeting.

