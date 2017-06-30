Bakcell offers new data packs for “YouTube” users

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet provider in Azerbaijan has launched new and exclusive “YouTube” internet packages, designed for a broader use of the world’s most popular video platform of today - “YouTube”.

Thanks to this new product, Bakcell users will be able to save on internet traffic and even credits on their numbers’ balance, while watching the videos on YouTube.

There are two types of “YouTube” data packages based on the traffic volume:

Package Traffic volume Activation code Price YouTube 1 2 GB *530*2000#YES 2 AZN YouTube 2 5 GB *530*5000#YES 4 AZN

The new packages have to be used within 7 days. After this period the service fee for internet usage will be deducted from the number’s balance in accordance with the subscriber’s tariff, or any other purchased internet package presently active on the number.

It worth noting that the subscribers will be able to use a “YouTube” internet package simultaneously with other internet packages. In this case, usage of YouTube will not consume any traffic from the regular internet packages.

Another great feature of this new product is that the subscribers are able to share traffic of the “YouTube” package available on their balance with other devices using “Wi-Fi Hotspot”.

Moreover, the users of the new internet packages will get an opportunity to benefit from Bakcell’s free Wi-Fi service. This service is available in many places, such as restaurants, hotels, cafes, parks and even taxi cabs (189 Taxi service). More detailed information about the free Wi-Fi service of Bakcell can be found at https://www.bakcell.com/en/bakcell-wi-fi

Bakcell, which has recently been named the fastest mobile network in Azerbaijan, will further continue to surprise its customers with even more innovative mobile data products.

