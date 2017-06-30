Rouhani’s presidential inauguration date revealed

2017-06-30 15:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30



By Emil Ilgar – Trend:



The date of the presidential swearing in ceremony at Iranian parliament would be August 5, Iranian Parliament’s official website reported June 30.



Before, a member of parliament, Behrouz Nemati has said that the ceremony was scheduled to be held on August 6 but it has been changed, ISNA news agency reported.



Iranians on May 19 re-elected Hassan Rouhani as the country’s president for a second term.



According to Iranian constitution, the president-elect needs to be endorsed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



Iran’s Press TV on Wednesday reported that the endorsement ceremony will take place on August 3.