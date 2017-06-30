AZ EN RU TR

Rouhani’s presidential inauguration date revealed

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

The date of the presidential swearing in ceremony at Iranian parliament would be August 5, Iranian Parliament’s official website reported June 30.

Before, a member of parliament, Behrouz Nemati has said that the ceremony was scheduled to be held on August 6 but it has been changed, ISNA news agency reported.

Iranians on May 19 re-elected Hassan Rouhani as the country’s president for a second term.

According to Iranian constitution, the president-elect needs to be endorsed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran’s Press TV on Wednesday reported that the endorsement ceremony will take place on August 3.

