Major terrorist attack prevented in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A major terrorist attack has been prevented in Turkey’s Gaziantep Province, the police of the province said in a message.

Eight members of the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization were arrested as part of the police operation.

The message also stated that 146 kilograms of explosives were seized during the operation.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

