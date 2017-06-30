PwC Azerbaijan's F 1 Marshals Team participate in Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

On 23-25 June, a PwC Azerbaijan's Formula 1 Marshals Team participated in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. As the last year, we were in charge of the famous and intense Sector 1 / Turn 1. In addition, we had Rena Rzayeva, head of our HC department, as Chief Observer and Namig Hajiyev, head of our IT department, as a technical scrutineer.

On the track the PwC team of 30 marshals from 4 countries was working together during the training sessions every weekend for the past 3 months to become a truly one team. This was a great demonstration of PwC team spirit and Values reflected in the Firm’s purpose.

The Chief Marshal of the Sector was Inara Namaliyeva, from our Human Capital Department, supported by her Deputy Chiefs, Zaur Mashadimammadov, Senior Consultant at Assurance Department, PwC Azerbaijan and Trevor Hogan, Advisory Director, PwC Kazakhstan.

“It was an exciting adventure for all of us to be part of one of the largest sport events in the world. To be in charge of Sector 1 was a great opportunity for me and my colleagues to have new experience and apply what we have learnt in practice, the leadership, motivation, team building. This was possible with the team which consists not only of professionals in the various spheres, but also strong personalities and people with ambition and enthusiasm a truly team spirit and outstanding performance. This was another fantastic experience and we will always keep the slogan up “Together we can”” – mentioned Inara in her speech.

During the race, the team again showed the great strength of working as one team, ability to act quickly and find solutions in the most critical situations and most importantly, support each other in difficult circumstances. The team successfully held 6 posts along Sector 1 and recovered two cars during the race, one which belonged to the youngest F1 driver, Max Verstapen (RedBull team).

The performance and energy the team showed during the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was exceptional, highly praised by the local and international F1 management.

