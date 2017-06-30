Blogger Lapshin admits visiting occupied Azerbaijani territories

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Samir Ali – Trend:

A trial on blogger Alexander Lapshin, detained in Azerbaijan, was held in the Baku Grave Crimes Court June 30.

Lapshin pleaded not guilty at the trial held under the chairmanship of Judge Alovsat Abbasov.

Lapshin answered the questions and said that he visited the occupied Azerbaijani territories twice.

The trial will continue on July 3.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and had a criminal collusion with Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012. On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.