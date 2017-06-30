ECHR has more decisions on European countries, than on Azerbaijan: official

2017-06-30 17:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Trying to discredit Azerbaijan’s judicial system, some individuals claim that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has many decisions on Azerbaijan, First Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov said.

Asgarov made the remarks at an extraordinary session of the Parliament in Baku June 30.

“According to the ECHR official statistics, there are more decisions on a number of European countries than on Azerbaijan,” he added.

“Sixteen decisions were made on Azerbaijan in 2016, while the number of decisions on individual European countries exceeded 40,” Asgarov said.

He also added that the judicial reform is being successfully carried out in Azerbaijan.