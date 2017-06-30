Azerbaijan’s gas export to Turkey down

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan supplied over 2.17 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey in January-April 2017, as compared to 2.26 billion cubic meters in January-April 2016, said a report posted on the website of Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) June 30.

In 2016, Azerbaijan supplied 6.48 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey, as compared to 6.17 billion cubic meters in 2015.

According to the report, Turkey imported 20.45 billion cubic meters of gas in January-April 2017, some 15.77 billion cubic meters of which were imported via pipelines, and 4.67 billion cubic meters accounted for the LNG (liquefied natural gas) import.

Azerbaijan’s share in total volume of gas imported by Turkey stood at 10.63 percent in January-April 2017.

Turkey imports gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum).

Turkey has a contract for the annual purchase of 6.6 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan’s offshore Shah Deniz gas and condensate field.

