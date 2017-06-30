Azerbaijan soon to launch Digital Trade Hub

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Digital Trade Hub will soon start operating in Azerbaijan, Vusal Gasimli, executive director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, told reporters in Baku June 30.

Presentation of the Digital Trade Hub was held in Baku with the support of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication and National Confederation of Entrepreneurs’ Organizations of Azerbaijan.

“It is necessary to make certain amendments to the existing legislation for the full operation of the Digital Trade Hub,” said Gasimli. He expressed hope that this will be done soon.

He noted that the Digital Trade Hub will function in several areas, including in issuing electronic signatures and ASAN Imza (mobile ID) to non-residents of Azerbaijan.

After receiving electronic signatures and ASAN Imza, the non-residents in Azerbaijan will be able to carry out operations to open LLCs, bank accounts, hire employees, carry out export and import operations, said Gasimli.

The creation of the Digital Trade Hub will make Azerbaijan’s economy more open, he added. According to him, the Digital Trade Hub will play a big role in attracting foreign investments and expanding trade relations of Azerbaijan.

The Digital Trade Hub will also provide an opportunity to create electronic wallets, which will allow foreign partners to avoid difficulties in making settlements, noted Gasimli.

“Another important detail is that the Digital Trade Hub will act as an electronic single window for export,” he added. “In other words, any Azerbaijani exporter, without leaving the office, can go through all the necessary procedures related to documentation and registration of product export via a computer or a mobile device.”

According to Gasimli, the best practices of the UK, Estonia, Malaysia and other countries, as well as leading technologies were used while creating the Digital Trade Hub.

