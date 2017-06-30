Turkish, Russian presidents to have phone conversation today

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a telephone conversation today, said Mahir Unal, spokesman for Turkey’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), TRT Haber reported June 30.

President Erdogan has also had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump today.

