Turkish, Russian presidents to have phone conversation today
Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30
By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a telephone conversation today, said Mahir Unal, spokesman for Turkey’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), TRT Haber reported June 30.
President Erdogan has also had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump today.
---
