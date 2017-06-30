Defense minister: War declared against Qatar

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Isolation of Qatar by a number of Arab countries is a declaration of war, said Qatari Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah.

The defense minister noted that the closure of the borders and the airspace is nothing less than a declaration of war without bloodshed, the El-Arabi El-Cedid newspaper, published in Turkey, reported.

Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah said the states that broke off relations with Qatar, purposefully propagandize against the country, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Qatar’s defense minister today arrived in Ankara, where he is expected to meet with Turkish counterpart Fikri Isik.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

