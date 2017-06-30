Russian Gazprom’s gas supply to Europe sharply up

2017-06-30 19:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Russian Gazprom increased gas export to Europe by 30.4 billion cubic meters since early 2016, the company’s Chairman of the Board Alexey Miller said presenting a report at Gazprom’s annual General Shareholders Meeting June 30.

He noted that growth in export in the last year and a half equals to the full capacity of the Turkish Stream pipeline and exceeds half of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline’s capacity.

Miller noted that in 2016, Gazprom increased gas exports to non-CIS countries to a record level of 179.3 billion cubic meters, adding that gas supplies to some European countries also were at the record high levels. For example, gas supply to Germany rose by 10 percent to 49.8 billion cubic meters in 2016.

According to Miller, in January-June 2017, Gazprom increased gas export by 12.4 percent or 10.5 billion cubic meters compared to the same period of 2016.