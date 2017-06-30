Erdogan, Trump mull ways to resolve Qatar crisis

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump today, the White House said.

The presidents spoke about numerous subjects, including ways to resolve the ongoing dispute between Qatar and its Gulf and Arab neighbors while ensuring that all countries work to stop terrorist funding and to combat extremist ideology.

President Trump emphasized the importance of all our allies and partners increasing their efforts to fight terrorism and extremism in all its forms.