Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Burundi

2017-06-30 20:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Burundi Pierre Nkurunziza.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Burundi – Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Burundi peace and prosperity.”