Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan bilateral co-op intensifies

2017-06-30

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 30

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during the telephone conversation stressed gratification with the intensification of contacts at all levels, the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA) reported June 30.

The presidents are also pleased with joint projects which are being actively implemented in trade, economic, transport, communication, energy, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

Mirziyoyev congratulated Berdimuhamedov on his 60th birthday anniversary, wished him robust health, prosperity, new achievements in state activity, and peace and prosperity to fraternal people of Turkmenistan.

Mirziyoyev stressed that the achievements of modern Turkmenistan are connected with President Berdimuhamedov’s thought-out policy, great efforts and hard work.

Turkmenistan is implementing a number of big projects and programs aimed at ensuring sustainable social and economic development, outstripping the development of infrastructure and raising the standard of living of the population.

During the telephone conversation, the presidents discussed the practical aspects of implementing the reached agreements and the decisions made during the high level meetings in Turkmenistan in March and May 2017.

The presidents stressed that the experience of close and fruitful cooperation is a solid basis for realizing the enormous potential of bilateral cooperation.

Mirziyoyev and Berdimuhamedov also exchanged views on the most topical issues of regional and international policy having mutual interest.