Iran says return of peace to Middle East possible

2017-07-01 00:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hailed liberation of Mosul and said that by continuing the ongoing approach in fighting terrorism, return of peace and stability to Middle East is quite possible, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks in his congratulation message to Iraqi President Fouad Masosum.

Liberating the oppressed people of region from the nightmare of war and murder is quite possible, he noted.

The positive security developments in Iraq and victories over terrorism and extremism is the result of Iraqi people, military forces' efforts and the neighboring countries’ assistance in fight for uprooting the brutal group and its resources.

The President wished health for Iraqi president and prosperity for the country’s people.

Iraqi forces captured on Thursday the wrecked historic mosque of Mosul in which Daesh terrorist group proclaimed its self-styled 'caliphate' three years ago.

Taking the Grand al-Nuri Mosque gives a symbolic victory to the Iraqi forces who have been battling for more than eight months to capture Mosul, the northern city that served as Daesh's de-facto capital in Iraq.