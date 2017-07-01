Trump: North Korea needs ‘determined response’

President Donald Trump says the United States has run out of “patience” with North Korea, calling for a “determined” response to the country over its nuclear and missile programs, PressTV reported.

Trump made the remarks after a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on Friday in Washington.

"Together we are facing the threat of the reckless and brutal regime in North Korea. The nuclear and ballistic missile programs of that regime required a determined response," Trump said while standing alongside Moon in the White House Rose Garden.

"We're working closely with South Korea and Japan, as well as partners around the world, on a range of diplomatic, security and economic measures to protect our allies and our own citizens from this menace known as North Korea," he said.

Moon, who said Washington and Seoul had made the North Korean issue a priority, called on Pyongyang to quickly return to talks.

“The threat and provocation of the North will be met with a stern response," he said, noting, "Our two leaders will employ both sanctions and dialogue in a phased and comprehensive approach" in the face of North Korea.

The two leaders did say that they were ready to reopen dialogues with North Korea only if the talks will lead to the country quitting its weapons programs.

The Trump administration has previously warned Pyongyang of military action, saying rounds of international sanctions on the country seemed not to be enough.

Tensions have been running high on the Korean Peninsula over the North’s weapons programs, which Pyongyang sees as a deterrent against a potential invasion by its adversaries, including the US.

The Trump administration has sent an aircraft carrier and a nuclear-powered submarine to the region in a show of force.

Trump’s National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster said on Wednesday that the US was preparing “all options” for the North, “because the president has made clear to us that he will not accept a nuclear power in North Korea and a threat that can target the United States.”

Pyongyang has threatened Washington with a nuclear attack in case of a direct military action.

It has also indicated that weapons tests would continue more frequently.