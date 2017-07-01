At least 24 killed in two days of gang violence in North Mexico

2017-07-01 07:38 | www.trend.az | 1

At least 24 people died and ten were injured in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez on the US border over two days of gang violence, Sputnik reported citing local media.

This month’s death tally from clashes between the Juarez and powerful Sinaloa drug cartels has topped 70, according to the Politico.tv news channel.

There are several drug trafficking rings fighting for control of the northern Chihuahua state, a gateway to the United States.

Ciudad Juarez was ranked as the world’s most violent city a few years ago, with an annual 3,100 murders, but government action helped reduce that number.