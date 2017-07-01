Uzbekistan to build new airport complex

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 1

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

A state-of-the-art airport complex will be built for civil aviation in the Qibray District, Tashkent Region under a decree of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The decree was published on the Uzbek president’s website June 30.

The new airport complex will be built instead of the Tashkent 4 International Passenger Terminal of the Tashkent International Airport, the construction of which has been temporarily suspended.

The project cost and construction period are not specified.

Tashkent International Airport is a part of the Uzbekistan Airways.

Uzbekistan Airways is a monopoly carrier in Uzbekistan and is wholly owned by the state. It carries out flights to 22 cities in the US, Europe, Middle East, Asia, 24 cities of the CIS member countries, as well as 11 local destinations.