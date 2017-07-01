Strong magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Ecuadorian coast

A strong earthquake measuring magnitude 6.0 struck west of Ecuador, Sputnik reported citing the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The shallow quake was registered at 22:29 GMT, the agency said. The epicenter lied almost 20 miles northwest from the coastal city of Bahia at a depth of 6.2 miles.

There were no reports of damage or casualties.

In April 2016, Ecuador was hit by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed hundreds of people, injuring over 12,000 and causing serious damage along the country’s Pacific coast.