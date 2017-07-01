Prices for gas, electricity to rise in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 1

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Finance Ministry has approved new tariffs for electricity use, which will be introduced from July 15, 2017, according to a message of JSC Uzbekenergo.

In particular, the cost of one kilowatt hour of electricity sold to the population will increase by almost 7 percent – up to 204.3 soums from current 191 soums and the same for the houses equipped with electric stoves – from 95.5 soums up to 102.15 soums.

The reason for the revision of tariffs is the increase in prices for fuel and energy resources, according to the message.

Meanwhile, the country’s national holding company Uzbekneftegaz said that the Ministry of Finance approved new tariffs on natural gas for the population and enterprises. Starting from July 15, the cost of 10 cubic meters of natural gas will be 2,634 soums in the presence of a meter against the current 2,461 soums (an increase by 7 percent).

If there is not a meter, the cost of 10 cubic meters of gas used for cooking and hot water supply will total 4,556 soums against 4,226 soums (an increase by 7.8 percent), and for heating – 2,113 soums against 1,974 soums (an increase by 7 percent).

The previous increase in prices for electricity and gas was in October 2016. Then the cost of one kilowatt hour of electricity increased by five percent and the cost of 10 cubic meters of natural gas – rose by 8.9 percent.

In general, the prices of electricity was increased by 14.1 percent – from 167.4 soums per kilowatt/hour up to 191 soums in Uzbekistan in 2016, prices of gas – by 17.8 percent – from 208.92 soums for one cubic meter up to 246.12 soums.

(3,958.56 soums = $1 on July 1)