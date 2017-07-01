Kamolot movement transforms into youth union of Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 1

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

The Congress of the Public Youth Movement “Kamolot”, which has been held recently, decided to transform this structure into the Youth Union of Uzbekistan, the country’s national news agency (UzA) reported July 1.

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in the Congress meeting.

Addressing the event, Mirziyoyev noted that although “Kamolot” implemented the goals and objectives outlined in its program and charter, the organization couldn’t become a real mass youth movement.

The activities of the youth movement’s territorial structures are mainly related to students, and the work with unorganized youth remains out of sight.

“An absolutely new organization will be created with a new charter, new procedures and methods of work. The Union will participate in the life of the country. We expect from you new ideas, initiatives, knowledge, a new look at the reforms, the further development of the country,” said the Uzbek president.

The Congress delegates viewed the legal status, main goals and tasks of the organization, and discussed the organization of structural subdivisions of the Youth Union.

Gahromon Guranbayev has been elected as the chairman of the Central Council of Uzbekistan’s Youth Union. Prior to that, Guranbayev served as deputy state adviser on organizational and personnel issues.

President Mirziyoyev proposed to announce June 30 as the Youth Day of Uzbekistan and to establish a number of state awards and titles for young people who made a worthy contribution to the development of various spheres of life.