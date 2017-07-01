1,300 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan – minister

2017-07-01 10:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

Over the past five years, the crime detection rate stood at 83 percent in Azerbaijan, said the country’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ramil Usubov in an interview with “Azerbaijan” newspaper.

During the period, 1,300 criminal groups that committed particularly serious crimes were neutralized, as well as nearly 12,000 wanted persons were detained, noted the minister.

According to him, about 3,500 firearms were seized, which resulted in a significant decrease in the number of crimes committed with firearms.

Usubov added that 87 percent of registered crimes are the crimes that don’t pose a great threat to society.

One of the significant results of the internal affairs bodies’ activities is the low crime rate as compared to European countries, according to the minister.