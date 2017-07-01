Season finale of “The youth is reading” project held (PHOTO)

2017-07-01

The season finale of “The youth is reading”, the project launched for booklovers by Azercell Telecom LLC in April, took place in the coffee shop of Starbucks Azerbaijan located at Fountains Square. The readers of the project, authors whose works have been narrated so far under the project, as well as media representatives joined the event.

“The youth is reading” project of Azercell is aimed to promote the culture of reading and national authors among the young generation, as well as give an opportunity for intellectual resting in our hectic lives. During the public reading days, young booklovers read the works of literature on Bookmate, the application launched by Azercell 2 years ago, in the coffee shops of Starbucks Azerbaijan in Ganjlik Mall and at Fountains Square.

The readers taking part in the project were selected through a competition. Thus, young individuals aged 18-29 sent their resume and a voice sample to Azercell and joined the competition. The qualified readers gained a chance to read to an audience in the frame of “The youth is reading” project.

It should be noted that Azercell has conducted a number of projects to promote the culture of reading in the country. Thanks to Bookmate application launched in 2015, Azercell subscribers can read books with no restriction in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, Turkish and dozens of other languages. Over 800000 books are available in the mobile library provided by Azercell.

