Turkmenistan, Hungary mull prospects of sending gas to Europe

2017-07-01

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 17

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat hosted a meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Hungarian Commission for Economic Cooperation, Turkmenistan’s Watan newspaper reported.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to energy issues and the prospects of supplying the Turkmen natural gas to Europe.

The issues concerning the export of liquefied natural gas and products of gas chemical enterprises were also mulled at the meeting.

"The sides focused on the interaction between the countries’ chambers of commerce and industry to attract business communities to implementation of investment projects and creating joint ventures," according to the newspaper.