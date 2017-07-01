AZ EN RU TR

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-07-01 12:09 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.00009 manats or 0.0053 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70215 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 19

1.7023

June 26

-

June 20

1.7023

June 27

-

June 21

1.7022

June 28

-

June 22

1.7022

June 29

1.7022

June 23

1.7022

June 30

1.7021

Average weekly

1.70224

Average weekly

1.70215

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.04388 manats or 2.3 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.9441 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 19

1.9055

June 26

-

June 20

1.8990

June 27

-

June 21

1.8952

June 28

-

June 22

1.9015

June 29

1.9408

June 23

1.8999

June 30

1.9474

Average weekly

1.90022

Average weekly

1.9441

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.00007 manats or by 0.24 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02875 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 19

0.0296

June 26

-

June 20

0.0292

June 27

-

June 21

0.0285

June 28

-

June 22

0.0283

June 29

0.0288

June 23

0.0285

June 30

0.0287

Average weekly

0.02882

Average weekly

0.02875

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.00063 manats or 0.13 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48415 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 19

0.4867

June 26

-

June 20

0.4840

June 27

-

June 21

0.4799

June 28

-

June 22

0.4820

June 29

0.4854

June 23

0.4850

June 30

0.4829

Average weekly

0.48352

Average weekly

0.48415

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 3.61874 manats or 0.17 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2120.4535 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 19

2137.0674

June 26

-

June 20

2124.7257

June 27

-

June 21

2114.4728

June 28

-

June 22

2114.9835

June 29

2124.3456

June 23

2129.1118

June 30

2116.5614

Average weekly

2124.07224

Average weekly

2120.4535

