Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-07-01

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.00009 manats or 0.0053 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70215 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 19 1.7023 June 26 - June 20 1.7023 June 27 - June 21 1.7022 June 28 - June 22 1.7022 June 29 1.7022 June 23 1.7022 June 30 1.7021 Average weekly 1.70224 Average weekly 1.70215

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.04388 manats or 2.3 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.9441 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 19 1.9055 June 26 - June 20 1.8990 June 27 - June 21 1.8952 June 28 - June 22 1.9015 June 29 1.9408 June 23 1.8999 June 30 1.9474 Average weekly 1.90022 Average weekly 1.9441

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.00007 manats or by 0.24 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02875 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 19 0.0296 June 26 - June 20 0.0292 June 27 - June 21 0.0285 June 28 - June 22 0.0283 June 29 0.0288 June 23 0.0285 June 30 0.0287 Average weekly 0.02882 Average weekly 0.02875

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.00063 manats or 0.13 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48415 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate June 19 0.4867 June 26 - June 20 0.4840 June 27 - June 21 0.4799 June 28 - June 22 0.4820 June 29 0.4854 June 23 0.4850 June 30 0.4829 Average weekly 0.48352 Average weekly 0.48415

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 3.61874 manats or 0.17 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2120.4535 manats.