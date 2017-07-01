Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1
By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.00009 manats or 0.0053 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70215 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
June 19
|
1.7023
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 20
|
1.7023
|
June 27
|
-
|
June 21
|
1.7022
|
June 28
|
-
|
June 22
|
1.7022
|
June 29
|
1.7022
|
June 23
|
1.7022
|
June 30
|
1.7021
|
Average weekly
|
1.70224
|
Average weekly
|
1.70215
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.04388 manats or 2.3 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.9441 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
June 19
|
1.9055
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 20
|
1.8990
|
June 27
|
-
|
June 21
|
1.8952
|
June 28
|
-
|
June 22
|
1.9015
|
June 29
|
1.9408
|
June 23
|
1.8999
|
June 30
|
1.9474
|
Average weekly
|
1.90022
|
Average weekly
|
1.9441
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.00007 manats or by 0.24 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02875 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
June 19
|
0.0296
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 20
|
0.0292
|
June 27
|
-
|
June 21
|
0.0285
|
June 28
|
-
|
June 22
|
0.0283
|
June 29
|
0.0288
|
June 23
|
0.0285
|
June 30
|
0.0287
|
Average weekly
|
0.02882
|
Average weekly
|
0.02875
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.00063 manats or 0.13 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48415 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
June 19
|
0.4867
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 20
|
0.4840
|
June 27
|
-
|
June 21
|
0.4799
|
June 28
|
-
|
June 22
|
0.4820
|
June 29
|
0.4854
|
June 23
|
0.4850
|
June 30
|
0.4829
|
Average weekly
|
0.48352
|
Average weekly
|
0.48415
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 3.61874 manats or 0.17 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2120.4535 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 19
|
2137.0674
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 20
|
2124.7257
|
June 27
|
-
|
June 21
|
2114.4728
|
June 28
|
-
|
June 22
|
2114.9835
|
June 29
|
2124.3456
|
June 23
|
2129.1118
|
June 30
|
2116.5614
|
Average weekly
|
2124.07224
|
Average weekly
|
2120.4535