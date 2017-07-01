Changes expected in Turkish government

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The composition of Turkey’s Cabinet of Ministers is expected to be changed, the Turkish media outlets reported July 1 citing sources in the country’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

According to the reports, changes in the government will be made next week.

It is expected that at least five new ministers and advisers will be appointed.

Formation of new Cabinet of Ministers expected in Turkey Meanwhile, several deputy prime ministers are expected to be replaced, according to the reports.

Earlier, it was expected that the formation of a new Cabinet of Ministers in Turkey will be held after the referendum in the country.

The referendum on making amendments to the Turkish Constitution was held on April 16. According to the results, 51.33 percent of voters cast their ballots in favor of the amendments to the Turkish Constitution. Some 84 percent of Turkey’s population participated in the voting.

