Fire breaks out in Turkey’s Alanya

2017-07-01 12:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A major fire broke out in the Alanya district of Turkey’s Antalya Province, the country’s media outlets reported July 1.

The cause of the fire has not been yet identified. Currently, the fire continues near tourist areas.

According to preliminary information, two large villas have already been burned down. No one was injured in the fire.

