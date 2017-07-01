Maiden Tower, Palace of Shirvanshahs receive Certificate of Excellence

2017-07-01 13:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Palace of Shirvanshahs and Maiden Tower have been awarded with the Certificate of Excellence according to a study conducted by the world’s most famous tourist Internet portal “TripAdvisor”.

The Certificate of Excellence has been introduced since 2002 and is awarded every year based on feedback and attitudes of millions of TripAdvisor users from around the world.

Based on satisfaction of millions of people in cities around the world, Tripadvisor selects “best of the best” once a year.