Azerbaijani oil prices for June 26-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $47.82 per barrel on June 26-30 or $1.33 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $48.57 per barrel, while the lowest price was $46.27 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $44.99 per barrel on June 26-30 or $1.36 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $45.74 per barrel and the lowest price was $43.34 per barrel on June 26-30.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $46.35 per barrel on June 26-30 or $1.52 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $47.39 per barrel and the lowest price was $44.62 during the period.