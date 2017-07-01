Ashgabat, Tokyo preparing investment agreement

2017-07-01 14:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 1

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko mulled preparation of a bilateral investment agreement in Tokyo, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message July 1.

The sides also discussed the issues of intensifying trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan.

The message said that during the visit to Japan, the Turkmen delegation took part in a joint meeting of the committees on economic cooperation. Also, a meeting was held with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.

“During the talks, the sides discussed a wide range of issues of cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres,” reads the message.

Moreover, the Turkmen delegation was received by Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Nogami Kotaro. The parties exchanged views on the bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic spheres.

In particular, the progress of construction of high-tech enterprises in Turkmenistan with participation of major Japanese companies was mulled during the meeting.