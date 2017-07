Azerbaijani kickboxer holds master class in Heydar Aliyev Center park (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

Azerbaijani kickboxer Zabit Samadov has held a master class in the park of Heydar Aliyev Center.

Young sportsmen participated in the master class.

Heydar Aliyev Center is a cultural complex designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid.