Azerbaijan invites Bulgarian businessmen to invest in its economy

2017-07-01 16:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Bulgarian entrepreneurs can invest in Azerbaijan’s industrial and agricultural parks, said Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev.

He made the remarks in Baku at a meeting with Menda Stoyanova, head of the budget and finance committee of the Bulgarian parliament, Azerbaijani Economy Ministry said July 1.

During the meeting, Mustafayev noted that more than 20 documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the economic sphere.

“The intergovernmental commission plays a major role in the development of ties between the two countries. The Azerbaijani-Bulgarian business forum was held last year, which played an important role in creation of direct ties between business communities of the two countries. Currently, nine companies with Bulgarian capital operate in Azerbaijan,” he said.

The economy minister noted that favorable business and investment climate was created in Azerbaijan and there is great potential for the development of economic ties and cooperation in energy, education, tourism and agriculture.

“Bulgarian businessmen can invest in various sectors of the Azerbaijani economy, in particular in industrial and agricultural parks. Azerbaijan is a transit hub in the region and in this regard, major projects are being implemented,” Mustafayev said, adding that Bulgaria can also use Azerbaijan’s transit opportunities.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Bulgaria in January-May 2017 reached almost $4.77 million, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.