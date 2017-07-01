Ilham Aliyev punishes official who willfully demolished Haji Javad Mosque

2017-07-01 16:54 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

Despite the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, certain government officials, without permission, decided to demolish the Haji Javad Mosque before completing the construction of a new mosque.

Ilham Aliyev immediately after receiving the information, instructed to seriously punish those officials, said Assistant to the President for Public and Political Issues, Department Head Ali Hasanov.

Story still developing