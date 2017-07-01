Turkmen State Reference Center laboratories to get accredited

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 1

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s major state service Turkmenstandartlary plans to get laboratories of the Turkmen State Reference Center internationally accredited, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

“International accreditation of laboratories is very important as metrological examination and comparative analysis of the measuring instruments, used in the oil and gas sector, industry, healthcare, trade and other spheres, are carried out there,” according to the newspaper.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a government meeting instructed to ensure the accreditation of laboratories of the State Reference Center at the international level for successfully implementing the strategy of industrial and innovative development of the country in the near future.