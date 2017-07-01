EMO Hannover metalworking show holds presser in Tehran

2017-07-01 17:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, July 1

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

EMO Hannover metalworking exhibition, to be held in Hannover, Germany on Sept. 18-23, held a press conference in the Iranian capital city Tehran to announce its agenda to companies in Iran as one of the traditional trade partners of the world economic and technological power, Trend correspondent reports July 1.

EMO Hannover is the world's premier trade fair for the metalworking sector. It is the top global trade fair of the sector and the most efficient marketing instrument in the branch, bringing together manufacturers and users from all countries.

Wilfried Schafer, executive director of the German Machine Tool Builders’ Association (VDW) headed the press conference.

Besides explaining the exhibition in detail, Mr. Shafer also briefed the session on Iran-Germany technological and industrial cooperation.

“We plan next year to bring representatives from our association to Iran to help with learning and training Iranian technicians to help cooperation between Iranian and German partners,” he said.

According to Schafer, last year a similar round of training was held in Stuttgart for Iranian workforce.

The training included one month of theory learning and two weeks of internship with German partners, and the Iranian and German partners signed technological contracts worth 12 million euros in the aftermath of the training.

According to Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization, a similar training semester is going to be launched for Iranian workforce under German partners in about one month.

The organization has announced that representatives from 12 Iranian companies are to be dispatched to Germany under the program. A key topic in this program will be the use of renewable energy in industry.