10 people killed, 12 injured in bus, truck crash in Russia's Tatarstan

2017-07-02 07:08 | www.trend.az | 0

A deadly road traffic incident with a bus and a truck occurred early on Sunday in Russia's Tatarstan, claiming the lives of at least 10 people and injuring 12, Sputnik reported citing a spokesman of the local Interior Ministry.

"According to the preliminary data, as a result of the road incident involving a truck and a bus 10 people died," the spokesman said, adding than 12 more people were wounded.

The local Emergency Ministry reported the same day that the bus en route Samara-Izhevsk and the "Kamaz" truck collided and set on fire.

The investigators have arrived to the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident.