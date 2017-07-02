Fire helicopter crashes in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

A fire helicopter crashed near the Tahtali water reservoir in western Turkey, Anadolu reported July 2.

The helicopter was to fill a tank with water as part of an operation to extinguish forest fires in Izmir province.

Five crew members of the helicopter were rescued by the staff of the reservoir protection service. One of them was slightly injured.

Forest fires in Menderes district, Izmir province have been recently observed and covered a 100 hectare-territory due to the wind.