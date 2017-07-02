Over 200 Iranian websites hacked by pro-ISIS hackers

2017-07-02 12:22 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

At least 200 Iranian websites were hacked on July 1 by a group calling themselves “Team System DZ,” allegedly linked to the ISIS terrorist group, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The group uploaded messages to the hacked websites promoting the ISIS (IS, Islamic State, aka ISIL) terrorist group.

Some governmental websites were among the hacked websites.

Reportedly some of the attacked websites have not been recovered yet.

Iranian official sites were target of various cyber attacks recently. At least 50 websites belonging to Iran's Foreign Ministry were hacked by an allegedly Saudi group called itself "Team Bad Dream" June 1, 2016.

On May 24, 2016 a group calling itself "DAES" hacked the website of the Statistical Center of Iran, sending the website down for a short time. Two days later the websites of Iran's Culture Ministry, the legal deputy of the Judiciary and the interpreting administration of the Judiciary were hacked as well.