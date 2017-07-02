Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Belarus

2017-07-02 12:49 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Belarus – Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“Having successfully reached its goals and coped with priority tasks, modern Belarus made great strides in terms of strengthening the rule of law and ensuring sustainable socio-economic development,” the president said.

“Azerbaijan and Belarus are bound by traditionally close friendship, cooperation and mutual support,” he said. “I am confident that through joint efforts we will pave the way for the expansion and strengthening of mutually beneficial Azerbaijan-Belarus cooperation and multi-faceted activity.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness and success, and the brotherly people of Belarus peace and prosperity,” he said.