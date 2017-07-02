Rouhani: Iran succeeds in forcing its arch-enemy US into isolation

Tehran, Iran, July 2

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

The Iranian government has succeeded in forcing the Islamic Republic’s arch-enemy, the United States, into isolation in world forums, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a congress of the Judiciary branch, which is mainly comprised of his conservative rivals and critics.

He noted as example that US positions in the United Nations Security Council left without support by other permanent members of the council, ILNA news agency reported July 2.

In its latest report on the Iran nuclear deal, the UN endorsed the healthy implementation of the deal, despite efforts by the US to convince members otherwise.

Briefing the Security Council on June 29, Jeffery Feltman, the UN’s under-secretary-general for political affairs, said: “The Secretary-General believes that the comprehensive and sustained implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will guarantee that Iran’s nuclear program remains exclusively peaceful, while allowing transparency, monitoring and verification.”

“We should not allow the US to diffuse,” Rouhani said in his address to the Judiciary, stressing that it is far better now, thanks to the JCPOA that the US is being opposed by the EU, Russia, and China in its anti-Iran positions than when it was backed by the same countries before the deal was reached.

The Iranian president also hailed as another example of the US isolation its failed efforts to force the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) last week to resume a set of restrictions against Iran.

The FATF, an international anti-money-laundering standards body, said Friday it would extend the suspension of some restrictions against Iran.

The FATF last year granted Tehran 12 months to improve aspects of its anti-money-laundering program, saying Iran adopted and committed to an action plan to address some deficiencies.

The extension was given to Iran despite heavy lobbyism by an American-Saudi front to resume the restrictions.