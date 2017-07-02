Iran’s East Azerbaijan, Russia’s Tatarstan to boost ties

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran’s East Azerbaijan province and Russia’s Tatarstan Republic will boost economic, cultural ties, IRNA news agency reported.

Heading a delegation from Iran’s north-western Turkic speaking province, Sadeq Najafi, Mayor of Tabriz city visited Kazan and discussed mutual ties with senior Tatar officials including Albert Karimov, Tatarstan's deputy prime minister.

The two parties reviewed ways to expand ties at the provincial level with a focus on the industrial and trade cooperation.

Both sides also discussed holding Tabriz cultural week in Kazan and launching direct flights between the two cities.

Meanwhile, an agreement was signed by the mayors of Tabriz and Kazan based on which two parks in the cities are to be called by the other city's name as part of a sisterhood agreement.

The Tabriz city mayor, also in a meeting with the chairman of the State Committee on Tourism of Tatarstan, Sergey Ivanov invited him to visit Tabriz to hold a seminar to introduce the Republic of Tatarstan.

Earlier in 2015, Tatarstan’s President Rustam Minnikhanov, heading a political-economic delegation visited Tabriz and held meetings with local officials.

Tatarstan is among the leading industrial and oil producing republics of Russia.