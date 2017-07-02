11 PKK terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey

A total of 11 PKK terrorists were killed in Turkey’s southeast during operations on Sunday, Anadolu reported.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said security forces killed six terrorists in the Beytussebab and Idil districts of the Sirnak province.

During a Turkish Armed Force air operation, five other terrorists were killed in the Mardin province’s Dargecit district.

Security forces also captured a PKK terrorist in Mardin.

More than 1,200 victims, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives in PKK attacks in Turkey since the terror group resumed its decades-old campaign against in July 2015.

According to Turkey's defense minister, over 10,000 terrorists have been killed in security operations since July 2015.