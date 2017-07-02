Iranian soldier killed fighting alcohol traffickers

Tehran, Iran, July 2

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

An Iranian soldier with a border police station in the northwestern province of West Azerbaijan was killed in clashes with traffickers of alcoholic drinks.

The clashes took place near Piranshahr country, where three other border guards were wounded as well, the Young Journalists Club reported July 2.

Alcoholic drinks are forbidden in Iran and classified as smuggled goods.