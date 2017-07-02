Turkmenistan plans to invest in textile production in Moldova

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Turkmenistan plans to invest in textile production in Moldova’s Autonomous Unit of Gagauzia, the website of Autonomous region said in a message.

This issue was discussed within the meeting of Governor of Autonomous Unit of Gagauzia Irina Vlach with Turkmen Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov within the meeting in Ashgabat.

Vlach and Meredov also discussed possibility of wine and pharmaceutical products supplies from Gagauzia to Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan is one of the biggest cotton producers in the world. More than one million tons of cotton is grown annually in Turkmenistan, which is the raw material base for the development of textile industry. Up to 70 percent of the raw materials are processed in the country.

