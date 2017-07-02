Gazprom, SOCAR discuss gas supplies to Azerbaijan
2017-07-02 19:27 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2
Trend:
CEO of Russian energy giant Gazprom Alexey Miller and Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company’s (SOCAR) President Rovnag Abdullayev have discussed natural gas supplies to Azerbaijan during a meeting in St.Petersburg, the Gazprom press service said Sunday.
"The participants of the meeting have discussed the cooperation issues. Namely, natural gas supplies to Azerbaijan," the company said in a statement.